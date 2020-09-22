Jio announces Postpaid Plus plans with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime and more benefits: Know details

Image Source : JIO New Jio Postpaid Plus plans

Reliance Jio, with an aim to transform the postpaid plans like the prepaid plans, has introduced new Postpaid Plus plans for users in India. The plans include the Rs. 399, the Rs. 599, the Rs. 799, the Rs. 999, and the Rs. 1,499 plans with a number of benefits. Read on to know all about the new Jio postpaid plans.

Jio Postpaid Plus plans: Price, benefits, validity

The new Jio Postpaid Plus plans come with a slew of exciting benefits. The benefits include free subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar, along with access to a number of Jio apps. There is also includes data rollover up to 500GB, the addition of family members, Wi-Fi calling in India and abroad, and first-ever in-flight connectivity for users travelling from India to other countries.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said “There can’t be a more opportune time to introduce JioPostpaid Plus. After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the prepaid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the postpaid category. JioPostpaid Plus has been intricately designed keeping in mind the needs of every postpaid customer. It accounts the need for dependable and high-quality connectivity, limitless premium entertainment, seamless and affordable international roaming, cutting-edge innovative features and most importantly the customer experience. We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it.”

Starting with the Rs. 399 plan, it provides users with 75GB of data, unlimited voice calls and SMS, and 200GB of data rollover. The Rs. 599 plan offers 100GB of data, unlimited calls and SMS, 200GB of data rollover, and 1 extra SIM card with family plan.The Rs. 799 plan offers 150GB of data, unlimited calls and SMS, 200GB of data rollover, and 2 extra SIM cards with family plan.

The Rs. 999 plan includes 200GB of data, unlimited calls and SMS, 500GB of data rollover, and 3 additional SIM cards with family plan while the Rs. 1,499 plan offers 300GB of data, unlimited calls and SMS, 500GB of data rollover. and unlimited data and calling in the US and the UAE. All plans come with a validity of a month.

Additionally, new and exiting Jio users can continue using the credit limit on the existing operator, which can be done by sending a 'Hi' to '88-501-88-501' on WhatsApp for continuing the credit limit. Users avail home delivery of the new Jio postpaid plan by heading to the Jio website or the nearby Jio store, or calling '1800 88 99 88 99. People can be added to your number via the MyJio app.

