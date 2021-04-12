iQOO 7 series to go on sale via Amazon in India.

iQOO on Monday announced that it has partnered with Amazon India for it's upcoming smartphone series in the country. The iQOO 7 series will have two devices in the line-up -- iQOO 7 Legend and iQOO 7 -- and will be available exclusively on Amazon.in.

"We have been working on iQOO 7 series from past one year and trying to understand the needs of Indian consumers," Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing - iQOO, told IANS.

"iQOO 7 series will come with many industry first innovations with a focus on performance, gaming, camera and design," Arora added.

The iQOO 7 Legend will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 series chipset, providing unmatched gaming experience and enhanced photography capabilities.

In January, the company launched iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 processor and triple rear cameras in China. It comes in three colour options -- light blue, black and a white BMW M-sport co-branded version.

The 8GB+128GB storage variant was launched for 3,798 yuan (Rs 43,490 approx) while the 12GB+256GB variant for 4,198 yuan (Rs 48,153 approx).

The smartphone, launched in China, features a 6.62-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080X2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate.

"We are extremely humbled to be the partner of choice for iQOO and are excited to bring the iQOO 7 series for our customers on Amazon.in," Nishant Sardana, Director - Mobile Phones & Televisions, Amazon India, told IANS. The company said that iQOO 7 series has been manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility.

Also to offer a hassle-free after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO will use select Vivo service centres for all after-sale services ensuring additional peace of mind, the company said.

(with IANS inputs)