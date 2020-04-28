iPhone SE 2020 doesn’t support Haptic Touch for notifications: See what it means

iPhone SE 2020 in Black, White and Red

Apple recently unveiled the successor to the iPhone SE 2016 -- the iPhone SE 2020 -- which brings an old design along with the latest processor to the table. The not-so-expensive iPhone comes with a couple of highlighting features that includes the Haptic Touch, much like the high-end iPhones. However, the Haptic Touch functionality on the iPhone SE 2020 isn't available for notifications. Read on to know what is it all about.

iPhone SE 2020 Haptic Touch unavailable for notifications

The iPhone SE 2020 is now available to buy in the US. Post its purchase on the part of users, many have suggested that the Haptic Touch doesn't work for notifications. To put things into perspective, Haptic Touch for notifications means the ability to tap on the notifications in the Notification Centre (the iPhone lock screen) and get access to shortcuts and commands a user would like to perform for the particular notification. However, this couldn't be done on the new iPhone SE 2020.

Various users took to Twitter and raised the concerns. It turns out the functionality is just not present on the iPhone SE 2020 and isn't a bug. Here a couple of tweets for you to have a look at:

@backlon @reckless hey why wasn’t there mention that the iPhone SE does not have support for Haptic Touch on notifications? Pretty huge feature missing. First iPhone without 3D touch to not support Haptic Touch on notifications. — Michael Rayner (@mjrayner) April 24, 2020

So I love the new iPhone SE, but I’ve noticed you can no longer Haptic Touch on notifications to get a preview. Why??? — Milo Wyner (@MiloWyner) April 25, 2020

However, the Haptic Touch is still available for notifications when the display is unlocked. An Apple representative suggested that Apple isn't planning to bring the ability with a future update.

For those who don't know, Apple introduced the pressure-sensitive tech in 2015, 3D Touch and replaced it with Haptic Touch with the launch of the iPhone XR in 2018. Both 3D Touch and Haptic Touch bring about options for users when the screen is tapped, except the former used pressure and the latter requires a simple touch on the display.

To recall, the iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display, an A13 Bionic chipset, a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front with support for Portrait mode and the Portrait Lighting feature, and has an iPhone 8-like battery. It also supports Touch ID, wireless charging, and IP67 water and dust resistance. It starts at Rs. 42,500 and comes in Black, White and Red colours.

