iPhone SE 2020: Here’s why it made way for mixed reactions and why it isn’t the best in class

Apple has recently launched the iPhone we have been waiting for, the iPhone SE 2020. The new budget iPhone is the successor to the iPhone SE 2016 and continues the line of Apple’s aim to introduce slightly inexpensive smartphones to target a larger audience. The smartphone launched a day after the OnePlus 8 series and at first, I knew the iPhone could give a hard time to the OnePlus devices with its pricing. But as I began thinking, the iPhone SE 2020 has more downsides than the pros for us to go for it.

Hence, here are my first impressions about the new launch, why I had mixed reactions, and why it isn’t that good of a deal. Read on to find out.

iPhone SE 2020: What I felt about it

Apple iPhone SE 2020 resurrects an older design that we all wanted to stick with due to the features like Touch ID. It looks exactly like the iPhone 8 announced back in 2017 and therefore, we get the 4.7-inch Retina HD display with bezels. The problem isn’t with a compact design. But taking people who are now accustomed to the bezel-less world back to the era full of bezels doesn’t sound like a good idea. When I used an iPhone 5s and had to move on to a bigger display, I had issues at first. But, with the iPhone 11 Pro, I now don’t really miss the small size.

Having said that, the new iPhone SE is the bringer of nostalgia and I don’t have a problem with some of it. Another element about the device worth appreciating is the inclusion of the latest A13 Bionic chipset. Bringing the high-end processor to a sub-45K iPhone is an effort I applaud. However, slightly trendy design with a generation-old processor would have made a better combination.

The iPhone SE 2020 has the camera configuration similar to the most-sold iPhone of 2019 -- the iPhone XR. It gets a 12MP rear camera with OIS, dual-LED flash, Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting feature, 4K video recording, slow-motion videos, time-lapse, and HDR. The 7MP front camera supports Retina Flash and the same Portrait mode as the back camera. I have used the iPhone XR and this inclusion is the positive aspect of the iPhone SE 2020. You might wonder, “why not a dual-camera setup at least?” You might feel the need for one but having used the XR, I don’t have a complaint in the camera department.

Much like the cameras, the iPhone SE 2020 would have had less of a con due to the presence of the iPhone XR-like battery. However, the iPhone SE 2020 got the same battery capacity as the iPhone 8 and I am not sure if that is the right decision.

Apart from that, I loved the addition of wireless charging, IP67 water and dust resistance, and the Touch ID. Yes, Apple dropped a fingerprint scanner almost two years ago and getting back to it is like going back to the boyfriend you left for good. But, I have always liked the physical fingerprint scanner and I feel the audience won’t be much opposed to it.

The iPhone SE 2020 gave me mixed emotions. On one hand, I found the phone cool enough to give a tough competition to the possible Pixel 4a and even OnePlus (since it launched expensive devices). On the other hand, I think its share of cons doesn’t make it as good as I thought. If I have to choose, I will go for the iPhone XR for the notched display, better battery, and even the different colour options available. However, the iPhone SE 2020 is sure to attract a lot of people who won’t have issues with the design.

What are your thoughts on the same? Comment below!

