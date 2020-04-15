Apple finally unveils iPhone SE 2020 on a budget: See price, features and more

iPhone SE 2020

Apple unveiled the iPhone SE back in 2016 telling us all that it can launch affordable iPhones with more than decent specifications. Since then, we all waited for an iPhone SE successor and four years down the lane we finally have one -- the iPhone SE 2020. Apple has officially introduced the second iteration of the iPhone SE lineup, the iPhone SE 2020. Here's a look at everything you need to know about the new iPhone SE 2020.

Apple iPhone SE 2020: Features, Specifications

The iPhone SE 2020 resembles the iPhone 8 launched back in 2017 and brings forward a couple of features we have lost since the arrival of the iPhone X. The iPhone SE 2020 features bezels and a smaller 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD IPS display. The smartphone, made up of aluminium and glass body, is powered by the latest A13 Bionic chipset, much like the current iPhone 11 series.

The camera department is among the highlights of the iPhone SE 2020. We get a 12MP single rear snapper with LED True Tone flash, 6p lens, OIS, autofocus, and the Portrait mode for the bokeh effect. Much like the iPhone XR (that has a single rear camera), the iPhone SE 2020 supports Portrait Lighting feature with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono). Upfront, there is a 7MP selfie snapper with support for Retina flash, auto HDR, and Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting feature. Additionally, the smartphone supports 4K video recording, Smart HDR, slow-motion videos, and time-lapse videos.

The iPhone SE 2020 has a battery capacity that is same as the iPhone 8 and supports 18W fast charging adaptor and wireless Qi charging. The iPhone SE 2020's battery claims to charge 50% in just 30 minutes. Ir runs iOS 13 and includes various iOS 13 features such as the dark mode, Sign-in with Apple feature, AR capabilities, and more.

iPhone SE 2020

The new iPhone features Touch ID instead of the Face ID, bringing back the biometric solution we thought is now dead for Apple. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the physical home button. Additionally, there is support for IP97 rating for water and dust resistance, dual-SIM support with eSIM, Haptic Touch, Wi-Fi 6, stereo audio recording, and audio sharing features.

The iPhone SE 2020 comes right after OnePlus launched its OnePlus 8 series with a slightly high price tag. With the launch of the iPhone SE 2020, Apple tries to give a tough competition to OnePlus and many more tech companies who are trying to launch budget smartphones.

Apple iPhone SE 2020: Price, Availability

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 comes in three colour options -- Black, White, and Red, as part of the (PRODUCT) RED initiative. It has a price tag of $399 (Rs. 42,500 in India) and will be up for grabs, starting April 24 in the US and 40 more countries. It will be available for pre-orders, starting April 17.

However, there is no word on its availability in India yet.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage