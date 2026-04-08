Yashasvi Jaiswal, bowlers help Rajasthan Royals thump Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in rainy Guwahati

Guwahati:

Rajasthan Royals have continued their winning run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. They defeated the five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati in an 11-over shootout by 27 runs. It was a clinical show from them as the Royals dominated the proceedings right from the first ball of the match.

Rajasthan Royals batters were in a butcher mode in the first innings after being sent in to bat by the Mumbai Indians. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took the team off to a blistering start as they took them past 50 in 2.4 overs. Sooryavanshi hit Jasprit Bumrah for a couple of sixes in the much-talked-about face-off before getting dismissed for 39 off 14 balls.

Jaiswal carried on for long, while he found Riyan Parag's little support. Parag made 20 from 10 balls as RR raced past 100 in just 7.4 overs. Jaiswal kept hitting and took the team to 150 with a six on the final ball. He went unbeaten on 77 from 32 balls.

For MI, Allah Ghazanfar was the pick of the bowlers, having picked up 2/21 in his two overs, while Shardul Thakur also scalped a wicket. Bumrah was also a bit expensive, having given 32 runs from 3 overs.

MI lose early wickets in the run-chase

Mumbai Indians needed a quick-fire start in the run-chase but they lost five wickets for less than 50 runs and the competition in the match had ended there. Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger were at their best yet again, picking up wickets with the new ball while Sandeep Sharma got the better of Rohit Sharma for the sixth time in his IPL career.

Naman Dhir and Sherfane Rutherford added 47 runs in just 17 deliveries to help MI make a comeback but once their partnership was broken, the result was a foregone conclusion. All of RR's five bowlers picked up at least a wicket, with three of them finiheshing with two scalps each.

This is also the third consecutive win for the Royals and they jump to the top of the points table with yet another comprehensive effort, even as MI finished on 123 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 11 overs, falling well short of the 151-run target.