Manipur bomb attack case: Govt decides to hand over probe to NIA, curfew imposed in 4 districts

Imphal:

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Tuesday announced that the investigation into the deadly bomb attack in Bishnupur district, which resulted in the deaths of two children, will be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Speaking at a press briefing in Imphal, the Chief Minister strongly condemned the attack and said it appeared to be the work of groups attempting to shatter the fragile peace in the state.

Decision taken after high-level consultations

The Chief Minister said the decision to involve the NIA was made after extensive discussions with the Home Minister and several MLAs. He added that the attackers were yet to be identified and that a coordinated combing operation had been launched across the area.

Security forces intensify search operations

According to Singh, multiple security units including the police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, have been deployed for the search operation. Helicopters have also been pressed into service. The culprits will be caught at the earliest, he said. Singh appealed to residents to stay calm and cooperate with the ongoing efforts.

Protesters storm CRPF camp after attack

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said massive protests had erupted after the killing of the two children. A large gathering of youths and women marched towards the CRPF camp near Gelmol -- just a few hundred metres from the blast site. The protesters set vehicles ablaze and vandalised property inside the camp. The minister said he had urged them not to enter the camp and allow security forces to focus on tracking the attackers.

Curfew imposed in four districts as tensions rise

In view of the escalating situation, the Manipur government enforced an indefinite curfew in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and Kakching districts. Orders issued by the district magistrates bar the movement of people outside their homes from April 7 until further notice. Exceptions have been made only for essential services, emergency duties and law enforcement agencies.

Internet and data services suspended

To prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain order, the state government also suspended internet and mobile data services, including Broadband, VSATs and VPN, in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur for three days.

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