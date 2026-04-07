At least two killed, five injured in firing after mob storms CRPF camp in Manipur's Bishnupur

Imphal:

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Tuesday stated that two people were killed and five others injured in firing after a mob stormed a CRPF camp in Bishnupur district. A large number of youths and women held a protest against the killing of two children in a bomb attack by suspected militants in Moirang Tronglaobi area earlier in the day, he said.

Protesters storm CRPF camp near Gelmol

The protesters stormed the CRPF camp near Gelmol, a few 100 metres from the bomb attack site, burnt vehicles and vandalised properties there, he said.

"I had urged the protesters not to enter the CRPF camp and to allow security forces to focus on conducting an operation to apprehend those involved in the bomb attack," the minister said. But the demonstrators did not pay heed to the appeal.

"They stormed the CRPF camp, burnt vehicles and vandalised portions of the camp, leading to firing by security personnel. They fired either in self-defence or in anger. Two persons, unfortunately, died in the firing, while five others sustained bullet injuries," the state home minister said.

Manipur govt suspends internet and mobile data services

Earlier in the day, the Manipur government ordered suspension of internet and mobile data services, including Broadband, VSATs and VPN in five valley districts for three days.The Commissioner Home N Ashok Kumar, signed the order banning internet and mobile data services in five districts from Tuesday.

A Home department statement said, "In view of the prevailing law and order situation in five districts of Manipur - Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur and to stop the spread of disinformation and false rumours ... the government has decided to order temporary suspension of internet services and mobile data services including Broadband, VSATs and VPN services in five districts."

Here's what happned in Manipur

Two children were killed, and their mother was injured in a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday, triggering protests by locals, police said. The incident was reported at around 1 am when a bomb was hurled by suspected militants at a house in Moirang Tronglaobi area, killing a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, a senior officer said.

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