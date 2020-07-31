Apple confirms iPhone 12 launch will be delayed by 'a few weeks'

Image Source : PHONEARENA iPhone 12 leaked design

Apple has been in the news for its 2020 iPhone 12 lineup with new rumours and leaks popping up every day, including the possible launch date for the same. While Apple hasn't given an official word on the iPhone 12 arrival, we all assumed it will launch in September, the usual launch month for the Cupertino tech major. However, Apple has now put some speculations to rest and confirmed the arrival date of the iPhone 12 series. Read on to know more.

iPhone 12 launched will be delayed

Apple just released its quarter 3 earnings report and even conducted a conference call for the same. That's when Apple CFO, Luca Maestri confirmed that this year's iPhones will launch a few weeks later than expected. To recall, the iPhone 11 lineup was launched on September 10, meaning that the iPhone 12 launch date could be pushed to end of September.

Maestri suggested that the iPhone 11 series was made available on September 20 last year but this time, the "supply of the new product" will be delayed. Although an exact date hasn't been revealed, we can expect the iPhone 12 series' availability in October.

The confirmation doesn't appear surprising as past rumours have hinted at a delayed iPhone 12 launch for a while now. The good thing is that Apple finally acknowledged it. In addition to this, recently, Qualcomm hinted that a delayed October or November launch of the iPhone 12 5G variant due to supply issues. This was hinted at by Qualcomm's third-quarter earnings report.

To recall, while Apple has been launching the new iPhones in September for a while now, it has mostly made them available in October or November, especially in India. Except for last year, when the iPhone 11 series was available in September. Hence, delayed availability of this year's iPhones should not pose as a problem.

As for the specs and features, the iPhone 12 is rumoured to get four variants (a 5.40-inch one, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch model). The high-end models (iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max) are likely to support 5G and come with high refresh rates. Additionally, the devices are expected to sport a flat-square design, be powered by A14 Bionic chipset, run iOS 14, come with improved cameras (LiDAR sensor and more) and start at $549 (around Rs. 42,000).

We will keep you posted when we get more details on the same. Hence, stay tuned.

