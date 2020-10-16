iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max RAM revealed: Here's what RAM the new iPhones get

Image Source : APPLE iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

Apple has recently launched the iPhone 12 series announcing the various features and even the prices of the new iPhones. However, what the Cupertino tech major failed to announce was the RAM and battery details regarding the 2020 iPhones. Worry not, we have a new piece of information that tells what RAM the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and the 12 Pro Max get. Read on to know more.

iPhone 12 series' RAM revealed

The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro recently took the AnTuTu benchmarking tests, which apart from revealing the scores, also revealed the RAM both devices get. As per a report by MySmartPrice, the iPhone 12 got a score of 564899 on the AnTuTu test, 167894 on the CPU test, 201085 on the GPU test, 105677 on the MEM test, and 90243 on the UX test. The iPhone 12 that was tested came with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The iPhone ran iOS 14.1.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro, it got a score of 572133 on the AnTuTu test, 167437 on the CPU test, 196812 on the GPU test, 114462 on the MEM test, and 93422 on the UX test. This iPhone had 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and iOS 14.1.

This means that the iPhone 12 comes with 4GB of RAM and the iPhone 12 Pro gets 6GB of RAM. While details aren't known, this implies that the iPhone 12 Mini also gets 4GB of RAM and the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with 6GB of RAM. If this is the case then the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max have an upgraded RAM when compared to the 4GB of RAM seen on the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

In addition to this, it is revealed by the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro didn't match with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 performance, However, the AnTuTu scores can't be taken as the only benchmark to decide the performance of the new iPhone 12 lineup.

Another report by PhoneArena seems to have leaked the battery capacities of the new iPhones. It is suggested that the iPhone 12 is backed by a 2,775mAh battery, the iPhone 12 Mini gets a 2,227mAh battery, the iPhone 12 Pro has the same battery as the iPhone 12, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3,687mAh battery. If this is to be believed, the battery capacities are relatively lower than the iPhone 11 (3,110mAh), iPhone 11 Pro (3,046mAh), and the iPhone 11 Pro Max (3,969mAh). The possible reason for this could be the support for 5G and the slight design change.

As a reminder, we still don't have any official word on this by Apple since Apple doesn't reveal the details on its own.

