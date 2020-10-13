Apple finally introduces iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max: All you need to know

Image Source : APPLE iPhone 12, 12 Mini

Apple finally held its yearly iPhone event for this year and launched the new iPhone 12 series for us. The launch event adopted the usual concept of going online (for this year at least) and was recorded from the Apple Park. The new 2020 iPhone 12 lineup includes four iPhones this time -- the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max -- changing the number of iPhones per year henceforth. Read on to know all about the new iPhones.

iPhone 12 iteration features, specs, price

This year is significantly different for Apple for a few reasons. There are four iPhones in a go, these iPhones are the first to support 5G ultra-wideband network with low latency (which will be faster and secure), there's a slight change in the design and the price range varies, meaning there could be an iPhone for everyone.

The iPhone 12 comes with flat edges, bringing back the design seen in iPhone 4/4s, clubbed with a smaller notch. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that is based on an OLED display panel. It comes with a Ceramic Shield for toughness, clarity, and protection for 4 times better drop performance. It is powered by the latest A14 Bionic chipset, also seen in the new iPad Air 2020. It is built on a 5nm process tech for 50% faster CPU and GPU as compared to any other smartphone chip and improved machine learning. On the camera front, there are dual rear cameras (ultra-wide and wide), much like the iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 features improved Night mode with it reaching ultra-wide mode and selfies, Deep Fusion support, Smart HDR, portrait mode, and more.

Apple has embraced a new naming scheme and launched the iPhone 12 Mini, which is the 'smaller, lightest and thinnest' 5G smartphone in the world. It has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with a notch and is powered by the A14 Bionic processor. Much like the iPhone 12, it gets flat edges, 5G support, dual rear cameras, improved Night mode, and more. Both devices have three storage options (64GB, 128GB, 256GB).

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini come in blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) colours. The iPhone 12 starts at Rs. 79,900 and the iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs. 69,900.

The Pro models fall in the high-end price bracket. With a stainless+glass design, the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is the biggest on an iPhone. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset with Deep Fusion support. It gets three rear cameras (12MP wide with OIS, 12MP telephoto with 2.5x zoom and OIS, and a TrueDepth sensor). There is support for 87% improved low-light photography, better OIS with sensor-shift like DSLR, Apple ProRAW for professional and raw images, improved Night mode, Pro video with HDR video recording (in Dolby Vision HDR). The smartphone also supports the LiDAR scanner, much like the iPad Pro 2020 for better and improved Augmented Reality and better autofocus and depth effect.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a stainless steel design and glass back. It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield. It also gets the A14 Bionic chipset much like the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The three rear cameras with the LiDAR scanner are like the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max get IP68 certification, wireless charging, and three storage options (128GB, 256GB, 512GB).

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. The iPhone 12 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,900 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,29,900.

All four iPhones run iOS 14. Both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will be available to buy, starting October 30 in India.

The new iPhones also get the new MagSafe tech for safer and easier wireless charging with support for magnetic capability. The MagSafe tech will be featured in the new iPhones' covers, attachable wallets, and more accessories by Apple, Belkin, and other third-party accessory makers.

In order to reduce the carbon emission, Apple will take the rumours forward and exclude the box power adaptors and EarPods with the new iPhone 12 series. This will also result in a sleeker and more compact iPhone box.

Developing story...

