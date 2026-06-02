Video: Janhvi Kapoor startled as fan rushes towards Ram Charan at Peddi event

New Delhi:

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and the makers of Peddi were at a promotional event for the film. As the show progressed, a fan moment briefly disrupted proceedings. The incident occurred when a fan reportedly managed to get past security and rushed towards Ram Charan during the event.

Janhvi Kapoor shocked after fan rushes towards Ram Charan

The viral clip shows Ram Charan seated in the front row alongside co-star Janhvi Kapoor when a fan suddenly approached the former. The unexpected movement appeared to catch those present off guard, including Janhvi, who looked visibly startled for a few moments before the situation was brought under control. Ram Charan has reportedly hired a professional MMA fighter from West Africa's Gambia, Kevin Kunta, who is all of 27. He was seen pulling away the fan from the scene. Watch it here:

Ram Kapoor spoke in fluent Telugu at Peddi event

Earlier during the gathering, Janhvi Kapoor addressed the audience and spoke about her excitement for Peddi and the overwhelming response she has received from fans. The actress has been making headlines for speaking fluent Telugu.

“I am very elated to see all the love from you. I am sure you will come out of the theatres with the same love that you have been showering on me. Your admiration is the fuel that drives us to work harder. Peddi is about a man’s fight for identity and discovering the purpose of life. For me, entertaining people is my biggest life purpose. I am proud to have shared screen space with Ram sir. He is an excellent human being and a great actor. Jai Charan. Buchi Babu Sana is the most passionate director I have seen. Rahman sir is a legend. Satish garu made this journey beautiful. Peddi offers a grand theatrical experience, and you will all love it. This time, you will adore me a little more," she said.

Peddi's release date has been pushed several times. The film, which was scheduled for release on April 22, will now be released on June 4.

Also read: Peddi trailer Highlights: Ram Charan credits Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, mentions Dhurandhar