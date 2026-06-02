Annamalai meets Amit Shah after submitting resignation to BJP chief, fuels political speculation

New Delhi:

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday (June 2) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after submitting his resignation to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, further fuelling speculation about his political future.

The developments come amid reports suggesting that Annamalai may be considering the launch of a new political party, although there has been no official confirmation regarding such plans.

Annamalai on new political party

Amid speculations that he may float a new political party, Annamalai, on Monday, had said he would clarify his stand in two days.

"Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days," he told reporters when pressed about the buzz that he is heading to the national capital to meet party chief Nitin Nabin, as he planned to quit the party.

The former state president's opposition to the recent CBSE's announcement on implementing the three-language policy for Class 9 students from the current academic year, and his demand to roll back the notification, fuelled speculation that he was opposing the Centre as he was getting geared up to launch his own party.

The former IPS official who played a crucial role in roping in TTV Dhinakaran and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for the 2021 Assembly election has been maintaining a low profile after the party high command replaced him with Nainar Nagenthran and revived the electoral pact with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

Also Read: Annamalai meets BJP top brass in Delhi amid exit buzz: Five reasons behind his growing discontent

Also Read: 'Please wait, we will...': What BJP's K Annamalai said on rumours of launching a new party