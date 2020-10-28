Instagram Direct Messages get option to change chat colour, react on messages with emojis and more

Image Source : PIXABAY New Instagram features

Facebook recently merged its Messenger and Instagram's DM section, allowing users to get the convenience of cross-platform messaging. Apart from this, the popular photo-sharing app has also added a few features for direct messages, making the experience slightly more fun. Read on to know about what all have been introduced.

Instagram DM section gets new features

As part of a recent update, Instagram has received a slew of features for its DM section. The new features are available for both Android and iOS users and people are getting updated on the same by getting a pop-up with all the new features enlisted when they had to the DM section.

To start with, the Instagram DM section's icon has been changed. It now resembles Facebook Messenger's icon. However, it still is placed next to the Search icon in the top right corner.



You can now change the chat colour for each and every chat windows. This will allow you to set a different identity for different chats. This can be done by heading to the DM section, selecting any chat, tapping on the information icon next to the flag icon in the top right corner, and then finally selecting the theme option to choose from the various coloured themes.

You can also react to a message with different emojis by long-pressing a particular message. This feature is much like the one found on Facebook and even the Messenger app. Another thing that has been taken from Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp is the ability to swipe a message to reply to it. As a frequent Instagram user, this was a much-needed feature.

Lastly, you can also create selfie stickers and send your personalised stickers to people. This can be done by heading to the DM section, selecting a particular chat, selecting the sticker option in the message bar, and finally selecting the Selfie option to create your own selfie sticker. The sticker can be created with various emojis in the form of a Boomerang. Once you are satisfied with the result, you can save it and choose to send to as many people as you want.

In addition to this, Instagram has extended the Live videos' time from 1 hour to 4 hours. Users will now be able to make live videos for a long time owing to the content they have been creating in the COVID-19 lockdown period. Soon, Instagram Live videos will also get an option to get archived for 30 days.

