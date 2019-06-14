Image Source : TWITTER/DOGAR480 Huawei's upcoming HongMeng OS is sixty per cent faster than Google's Android

Huawei will not be using Google services, after a major ban on the company by US authorities, followed with which the company has come up with its own OS called HongMeng OS that could be called the Ark OS for global markets. According to a new report, Huawei could be shipping the phones with the new OS in October.

The reports suggest that Huawei has been testing the HongMeng OS intensively with companies like Oppo, Tencent and Vivo. Looking at the test results turns out that the new Huawei OS happens to be 60 per cent faster than Android from Google. The new HongMeng OS will be released in China while the international market will be getting the new OS a little later.

Reports by China Daily suggest that Huawei has already shipped 1 million devices with the new HongMeng OS for testing and the software happens to be compatible with all Android apps that can support phones, tablets, computers, cars, TVs, wearables and more.

Google has already asked the US administration over the national security concerns and has been asking for Android exemption from Huawei ban. However, Chinese companies are backing Huawei for releasing the new OS that will be a potential blow at the US crackdown.

