Image Source : FLIPKART Vivo Z1 Pro with triple rear cameras and an in-screen camera set to launch soon on Flipkart

Vivo confirms the launch of a new phone under the 'Z series' called the Vivo Z1 Pro that will be coming to India via Flipkart soon. The teaser shows the phone with an in-screen camera along with a Snapdragon 7 series processor and a huge battery with up to 21 days standby time. Considering the teased specs, this could be the Vivo Z5X that was introduced in China last month that comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display along with a 16 Megapixel in-screen camera, Snapdragon 710 processor and 8GB RAM.

Also, read: Bose Frames AR audio sunglasses with 9-axis head motion sensor and open-ear design launched in India

Vivo Z5x specifications

The Vivo Z5x that was launched in China comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with 2340 × 1080 pixels and is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm processor with Adreno 616 GPU. It comes in four configurations of 4GB RAM+64GB, 6GB RAM+64GB, 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+128GB, with expandable storage of up to 256GB using microSD card.

It comes with Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie) and uses a 16 Megapixel rear camera with f/1.78 aperture LED flash along with an 8 Megapixel 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2 Megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. It gets a 16 Megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and a fingerprint sensor at the back. It houses a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and gets Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and Micro USB.

The Vivo Z5x price starts at 1398 yuan (Rs 14,075 approx.) and goes all the way to 1998 yuan (Rs 20,120 approx.) for the top-end variant.

Also, read: Google teases its upcoming Pixel 4 with a dual rear camera setup