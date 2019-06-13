Image Source : BOSE Bose Frames AR audio sunglasses with 9-axis head motion sensor and open-ear design launched in India

Bose launches Frames in India that is a combination of premium sunglasses and comes with micro-acoustics along with voice control. It gets an open ear design, wherein the Frames can stream music and information along with its ability to make and take calls along with virtual assistant access.

The Bose Frames are available in two designs called Alto that is a square and angular version, while other is called Rondo that is round and smaller in size. Both glasses can block up to 99 per cent of UVA/UVB RAYS and come with uniformly tinted lenses along with distinct accents that include gold-plated steel hinges along with charging pins. The glasses weigh 45 grams and come with a scratch and shatter resistant design.

The Bose Frames comes with an ultra-small microphone along with a multi-function button for power and pairing with Siri and Google Assistant. It also gets Bose Connect app that offers more features.

Other features include Bose AR compatibility and the Frames are compatible with Bose's AR platform. The Bose Frames don't come with visual AR capabilities but offer audio AR input for enhancing the overall experience.

According to the company, it can charge in less than two hours and offers up to 3.5 hours of playback and up to 12 hours on standby.

The Bose Frames price in India is Rs 21,900. The Bose Frames Lens collection of polarised and non-polarized lenses retail at Rs 1,990 and Rs 2,990, respectively. It will be available in India from 20th June via select resellers and other Bose stores.

