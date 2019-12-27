Here’s how the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro might look like

Image Source : ITHOME Huawei P40 Pro with penta-camera setup

Huawei is amongst the tech companies that will soon launch its new flagship smartphones in 2020. The one from Huawei is expected to be called the Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro. The rumours and leaks are in overdrive and the latest one throws light on the Huawei P40 Pro design. Here’s how it could look like:

Huawei P40 Pro design

As per a report by IThome.com, the Huawei Pro is expected to feature a five-camera setup at the back, arranged vertically in the top corner. The image suggests that out of the five rear cameras, four will be placed in a vertical line while the fifth one will be placed alone. Below the camera module, there will be an LED flash.

The smartphone is shown in a powder blue hue and has the Leica branding within the camera module. The camera module resembles that of the Samsung Galaxy S11’s one, which is likely to launch in February.

Huawei P40 specs, features

The Huawei P40 Pro could come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate rated at 90Hz. The display could be notchless, meaning the P40 Pro might either come with a pop-up front camera or an under-the-display snapper.

The P40 series is likely to be powered by Kirin 990 processor and could support 50W fast charging. Additionally, the Huawei P40 series is likely to make its entry in March 2020. However, the exact date isn't known.

Other details remain unknown. As the aforementioned is just a rumour, it’s best if we take it with a grain of salt and wait for concrete details. So, stay tuned for more information.

Latest technology news