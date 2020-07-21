HP Omen 15, Pavilion 16 gaming laptops launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : HP HP launches new gaming laptops in India.

Targeting the next generation of gamers in India, PC and printer major HP Inc on Tuesday unveiled new OMEN laptops and accessories, along with introducing the first 16-inch Pavilion gaming laptop in the country. The latest 'OMEN 15' gaming laptop featuring a redesigned chassis is now available in two chip variants - Intel and AMD which is making its CPU debut on the 'OMEN' series.

While OMEN 15 (Intel) is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999, OMEN 15 (AMD) will start from Rs 75,999. The laptop comes with a wide variety of storage options, including up to 1TB PCIe SSD supporting 'RAID 010' for blazing load speeds.

Pavilion gaming 16-inch (Intel) laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 70,999 while the pavilion gaming 16-inch (AMD) device is available from Rs 59,999, the company said in a statement.

"We understand that in gaming, no one-size-fits-all and hence, our award-winning OMEN series, along with Pavilion Gaming 16, truly caters to a different set of audience based on their requirements," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market.

The 'OMEN 15', with a smallest 15-inch gaming laptop footprint in the industry, offers a new OMEN diamond logo in a blue to green gradient. The laptop comes in both Mica Silver and Shadow Black with optional full RGB per-key lighting.

The multi-tasking machines house graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super with MAX-Q design, up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors or up to AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processors, as well as up to 32GB RAM.

The OMEN 15 is supported by a new 180-degree flat hinge design for increased stability during hectic gaming sessions. The gamers can boost multi-stream HD and 4K video experiences with Thunderbolt 3 on select configurations.

The device has industry's first implemented 'IR thermopile sensor' to optimise cooling, maintain quiet fan acoustic control, and maximise performance from the 'Dynamic Power' feature within OMEN Command Center.

The 'OMEN Command Center update now enables battery life for up to 12.5 hours. The new HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop is the company's first ever 16-inch diagonal gaming PC. It features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics within a sleek angular black chassis.

The device is the first Pavilion Gaming laptop to include OMEN Command Center and is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 option to keep a reliable connection during gaming. "HP continues to push progression in gaming by growing and evolving the ecosystem with enhanced experiences through a broad gaming portfolio," said Bedi.

The company also introduced gaming accessories like OMEN Vector Mouse for Rs 3,999, HP 'OMEN EXCEED' backpack at Rs 5,999, HP Sombra Black Headset 'A/P/X1000 Wireless' gaming Headset at a starting price of Rs 7,999, HP OMEN Surpass rolltop for Rs 7,999 and the HP OMEN Duffle V1 for Rs 9,999

"The HP gaming line of accessories offer an enhanced experience of 20 hours of wireless freedom with the new HP 'X1000 Wireless' gaming Headset," said the company.

