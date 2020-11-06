How to measure your height using the iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple recently launched the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphones globally. While the iPhone 12 and 12 mini offer a noteworthy upgrade over the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 12 Pro series take it a step further. Among its many useful features, there is also a new LiDAR scanner added on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro. It might seem like just another sensor to you but it is so powerful that it can even measure your height.

LiDAR scanner is exclusive to Apple's latest iPhone 12 Pro models as well as the 2020 iPad Pro models. With the help of LiDAR, Apple aims to offer an enhanced augmented reality experience. However, the sensor can also do a very basic yet helpful task, which is measuring someone’s height. Here’s how you can do it on the iPhone 12 Pro:

Open the Measure app on your iPhone12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Point the phone’s camera towards the person whos height you would like to measure.

Wait for a while as the Measure app scans the person’s body to reveal their height.

Once scanned, a line should appear at the top of the person's head with their height measurement.

You can also take a photo of the measurement by simply tapping on the shutter button.

Now, tap on the screenshot in the bottom-left corner of the screen, tap Done and then choose Save to Photos in order to save the picture.

In order to take the measurement again or to measure someone else’s height, move the camera away from the person and it should reset.

If you are not comfortable with the default measurement units, you can head over to Settings > Measure and select ‘Imperial’ or ‘Metric’ under "Measure Units" option.

