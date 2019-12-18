How to make a new album in Google Photos on PC/laptop?: Easy steps

How to make albums in Google Photos using PC?

Google Photos is arguably the most-used and inevitable app of any smartphone. At some point in time, we need the Google-owned app to store our photos and videos with ease and even share it with other people. The app not only saves your images and videos but also provides you with other options such as inbuilt editing options, making collages, and the most recent chatting option.

Another thing you can do to make it a convenient and organised platform is to create albums. Creation of albums will help segregate your media the way you want. While it gets easy to do so from within the app, we still don’t know how to make a new album in the app via its web version? We are here to help you with that, so, keep on reading to find out:

How to create a new album in Google Photos’ web version?

Method 1

To make new albums in Google Photos, you are required to follow a couple of simple steps and you will be sorted:

Head to photos.google.com on your PC or laptop

Sign in with your Google account credentials

Once you have signed into your Google Photos, you have to select the Photos option

Following this, put the cursor on the images you want to add to a new album and tap on the tick icon to select the desired photos.

Now that you have selected the images, click on the plus icon situated in the top right corner and select the Album option

Select New Album option in the dialogue box that pops up

Add a title if you want, tap on the Done option in the top left corner, and the album will get created.

Method 2

Another way of making a new album in Google Photos is by selecting the Create option, then the Album option. Now, you will be taken to a different page wherein you can add a title and the needed pictures, click on done and it gets done.

Method 3

There’s a third way too; you can click on the Albums option and select the Create Album option. Now, you have to select photos for the album, add a title if you want, and you are done.

I hope the aforementioned steps make it easier for you to make albums in Google Photos’ web version.

