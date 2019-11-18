Google Stadia to launch with 22 games soon

Image Source : STADIA.DEV Google Stadia will launch with 22 games.

Google is excited to announce its cloud gaming platform, Google Stadia. In order to share the excitement with the consumers, the Phil Harrison, Google Vice President has announced that they will be launching a total of 22 games with the platform on Tuesday.

"Excited to announce that we are INCREASING the Day One launch line-up of titles for @GoogleStadia - we now have TWENTY-TWO games launching with the platform on Tuesday. Huge thank you to our game developer and publisher partners for bringing more titles #stadia," Phil wrote in a post.

Assassins Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2: The Collection, GYLT, Just Dance 2020, Kine, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Thumper, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and SAMURAI SHODOWN are the 12 games that were earlier confirmed to be available to stream on Google Stadia when it arrives.

Additionally, users will also be able to play Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2, Farming Simulator 2019, Final Fantasy XV, Football Manager 2020, Grid 2019, Metro Exodus, NBA 2K20, Rage 2, Trials Rising and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Along with Pixel smartphones, Google's game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

Buyers will be able to purchase the Founder's Edition of Google Stadia for $129.99. It will also come with a free copy of the Destiny 2 game. After the free subscription is over, users will have to pay $9.99 per month. It will come to 14 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.