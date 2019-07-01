Monday, July 01, 2019
     
Asus 6Z set to go on sale today via Flipkart

The Asus 6Z starts at Rs 31,999 for 6GB RAM+64GB, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 34,999 and the 8 GB RAM+256GB variant is priced at Rs 39,999.

New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2019 11:46 IST
Asus recently launched the Asus 6Z in India that comes in three variants of 6GB RAM+64GB, 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+256GB. The Asus 6Z starts at Rs 31,999 for 6GB RAM+64GB, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 34,999 and the 8 GB RAM+256GB variant is priced at Rs 39,999. 

User will be eligible for five per cent discount via Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card on Flipkart and will come with a complete mobile protection plan for Rs 99.

Asus 6Z specifications

Asus 6Z comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ IPS screen with 1080x2340 pixels and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and runs on Zen UI 6 on top of Android 9 Pie. 

It comes with a flip camera module that includes a dual camera setup that can be used as a regular camera and for selfies. It comprises of a 48 Megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and a 13 Megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera.

Other connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), NFC, USB Type-C, FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with Quick Charge 4.0.

