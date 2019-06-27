Image Source : PIXABAY/RAWPIXEL Why do smartphones explode and how to avoid and control heating

Despite new technology and improved smartphones every year, the batteries tend to catch fire and even explode that even ends up harming the unsuspected user. Samsung has been one of the companies that had few of its handsets shipped with defective batteries. So, are the lithium-ion batteries to be blamed or is it something else that causes the battery to go haywire, let's find out.

Reason of smartphones to explode

Every phone uses a lithium-ion battery that seldom bugles or even explodes, but there are two reasons as to what could cause this. The first reason could be due to puncture that happens because of the phone dropping or a break in the thin compact battery that can lead to short circuit and even explosion. There are also times when cheap alternate batteries sometimes feature rare microscopic metal particles that viably come in contact with other parts of the battery cell, which lead to short circuit.

There have been many reports of the smartphones bursting while charging. This happens because of excessive heat that is that can lead to a short circuit within the battery that breaks down the internal cells. This majorly happens at very high temperatures with a faulty battery. Many a time, overcharging can cause this problem as batteries start receiving more current than what they can handle that leads to overheating.

A lot of heat in just one area of the battery leads to thermal runaway, which happens after the battery can't cool down quick enough that results in a breakdown chain reaction that eventually leads to fire.

Causes of excessive heat while charging

There are numerous reasons as to why excessive heating is caused in and around the battery. Phones these days come with fast charging that tends to force additional current into the lithium-ion batteries that cause heat generation.

Even the processors used in the phones produce more heat than the handset that also to an extent adds to the temperature, which makes it difficult for heat to transfer.

Tips on how to protect yourself from smartphone explosion

There can be numerous causes for the phones to heat up and explode, which cant be predicted, but can certainly be avoided. Following tips can help you in such cases.

Use the original charger- While charging the phone, use only the first party charger that comes in the box.

Stop charging if the phone gets too hot- Make sure your phone is cool before you charge it, or wait for it to cool down before you plug it in the charger.

Try not to charge the phone near the bed- It actually is the most preferable way for one to charge the phone, but there are times when we keep the phone under the pillow for charging. This causes the phone to heat.

Don't charge the phone for too long- Try avoiding your phone for too long, especially in hot places like the car or the close to the radiator or direct sunlight, during hot days.

