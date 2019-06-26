Image Source : TWITTER/LGINDIA LG W10 with 6.19-inch display, W30 and W30 Pro launched in India

LG has launched three new phones under the W-series called the W10, W30 and W30 Pro in India. All three phones come with HD+ display with a notch and feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as 4000mAh battery.

According to the company, the W30 Pro comes with a StereoPulse Sound for that uses internal space of the smartphone to deliver strong bass without the need of an external speaker.

LG W10 specifications

The LG W10 comes with a 6.19-inch 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display with 1512 x 720 pixels and comes powered by the 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU along with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that can be expandable to 256GB using microSD. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) and gets a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 Megapixel rear camera with LED flash, PDAF and a secondary 5 Megapixel camera. There is also an 8 Megapixel front-facing camera with AI face unlock and a fingerprint scanner. Other options include a 3.5mm audio jack, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band WiFi, GPS + GLONASS and micro USB. It also houses a 4000mAh built-in battery.

LG W30 specifications

The LG W30 comes with a 6.26-inch 19:9 IPS Dot FullVision display with 1520 × 720 pixels and powers on a 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage as well as an expandable memory of up to 256GB via microSD card. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) and gets Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD). It gets a 12 Megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX486 sensor, LED flash, a 13 Megapixel 100-degree (without distortion) ultra-wide camera and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor. It gets a 16 Megapixel front-facing camera with AI face unlock and a fingerprint scanner. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack along with Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB and 4000mAh battery.

LG W30 Pro specifications

The LG W30 Pro comes with a 6.217-inch 19:9 HD+ FullVision V notch display with 1520 × 720 pixels and is powered by the 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU 4GB RAM along with 64GB storage as well as expandable memory of up to 256GB using microSD. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD). It gets a 13 Megapixel rear camera with LED flash, an 8 Megapixel 100-degree ultra-wide camera as well as a 5 Megapixel depth sensor. It comes with a 16 Megapixel front-facing camera with AI face unlock as well as a fingerprint scanner. It gets a 3.5mm audio jack, StereoPulse and features Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band WiFi and GPS + GLONASS. It also houses a 4000mAh built-in battery with fast charging.

LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro price

The LG W10 price in India is Rs 8,999 and is available in two colour options of Tulip Purple and Smokey Grey, while the LG W30 is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes in three colour options of Platinum Grey, Thunder Blue and Aurora Green. Both phones will be available via Amazon.in from 3rd July, while the LG W30 Pro will be available later along with the price.

