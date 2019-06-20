Image Source : TWITTER/XIAOMIMALAGA Xiaomi Redmi 7A set to launch in India alongside Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India next month. According to reports from XDA developer, Xiaomi might launch a third smartphone at the launch event that could be the Redmi 7A. Although there is no confirmation on the launch of the Redmi 7A, the company managing director Manu Kumar Jain revealed that the company will be launching the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in next four weeks.

Also, read: International Yoga day 2019: Fitness bands you can buy under Rs 5,000

The Redmi 7A comes with a 5.4 inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. For cameras, the phone is expected to come with a 13 Megapixel camera at the back, followed with a 5 Megapixel camera on the front. It runs on Android 9 Pie and houses a 4000mAh battery along with a 10W charger.

The Redmi 7A is available in China for a starting price of 549 Yuan (Rs 5500 approx.) for the 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant, while the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant is priced at 599 Yuan (Rs 6,000 approx.).

Also, read: Vivo's new charger can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in just 13 minutes