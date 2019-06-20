Image Source : PIXABAY/STOCKSNAP International Yoga day 2019: Fitness bands you can buy under Rs 5,000

In today's busy life, it's practically hard to keep a check on your health, given the busy lifestyle. Although, exercise and fitness have major benefits, but a busy schedule makes it extremely hard to implement it. Tech companies now have started introducing gadgets like fitness bands that can help users stay fit. Following are five fitness bands you can buy under Rs 5,000.

Also, read: Tips on how to protect your smartphone from getting hacked

Fitness bands under Rs 5,000

Honor Band 4- The Honor Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,599 and features an AMOLED Full-colour touchscreen display made of 2.5D Glass and comes with features like Full-color Display, Huawei TruSeen for real-time Heart Rate Monitoring and Huawei TruSleep for sleep monitoring.

The Honor Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,599 and features an AMOLED Full-colour touchscreen display made of 2.5D Glass and comes with features like Full-color Display, Huawei TruSeen for real-time Heart Rate Monitoring and Huawei TruSleep for sleep monitoring. Infinix Xband 3- The Infinix Xband 3 comes is priced at Rs 1,599. It comes with 20-day battery life and features a TFT-LCD colour display with Smart touch key and is water resistant. Other features include heart rate and blood pressure tracking along with step count, sleep tracking and calorie consumption data.

The Infinix Xband 3 comes is priced at Rs 1,599. It comes with 20-day battery life and features a TFT-LCD colour display with Smart touch key and is water resistant. Other features include heart rate and blood pressure tracking along with step count, sleep tracking and calorie consumption data. Mi Band HRX Edition- The Mi Band HRX Edition is priced at Rs 1,299. It comes with a 23 days battery life and features an OLED display. It gets IP67 certified - resistant to sweat, cosmetics, dust, water splashes and corrosion and also comes with call and notification alert.

The Mi Band HRX Edition is priced at Rs 1,299. It comes with a 23 days battery life and features an OLED display. It gets IP67 certified - resistant to sweat, cosmetics, dust, water splashes and corrosion and also comes with call and notification alert. Xiaomi Mi Band 3- The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is priced at Rs 1,999 and comes with a 0.78" OLED touch screen. It comes with up to 20 days of battery life and is water resistant up to 50m. It gets Call and Notification Alert along with other features like continuous heart rate monitoring, along with step tracking, idle alert and weather forecast.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is priced at Rs 1,999 and comes with a 0.78" OLED touch screen. It comes with up to 20 days of battery life and is water resistant up to 50m. It gets Call and Notification Alert along with other features like continuous heart rate monitoring, along with step tracking, idle alert and weather forecast. Lenovo HX03F Spectra Smartband- The Lenovo HX03F Spectra Smartband is priced for Rs 2,299. It comes with a colourful High-Resolution TFT Screen and comes with features like sports statistics and motion reminder. It gets multi-interface for choice and uses USB direct charging as well as the removable strap. Other features include intelligent assistant and water resistant.

Also, read: Asus 6Z with 48MP + 13MP Flip Camera and 5000mAh battery launched in India