Image Source : TWITTER/BENGESKIN MWC Shanghai: Vivo unveiles its AR Glasses, iQOO 5G smartphone and a Super FlashCharger

Vivo announces its first 5G handset at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2019 Shanghai called the Vivo iQOO 5G that will be available for purchase starting Q3 2019. Vivo also showcased its Super FlashCharge 120W technology, along with AR glasses that are based on 6DoF technology and sport dual displays. On connecting with 5G smartphones, users can experience a range of apps like AR games, mobile office, facial recognition, 3D high-definition and object recognition.

The Vivo AR Glass projects the content while the 5G smartphone acts as the control that allows the user to switch and select applications. With this, the smartphone becomes the main console for playing games or a keyword, when working in the office. As if now there are five types of applications that support Vivo AR Glass like mobile gaming, 5G theatre, mobile office, object recognition and facial recognition.

Vivo also announces the first Super FlashCharge 120W charger that takes just 5 minutes to charge a 4,000mAh battery from 0-50 per cent. The charger features a new charge pump technology that gets deeply customizable Type-C data cable. It can charge the battery from 0-100 per cent in just 13 minutes.

