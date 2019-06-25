Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Watch Active with Blood Pressure monitoring and 11-inch AMOLED display launched in India

Samsung launches its new Galaxy Watch Active in India. The watch comes with a sporty new design that features thin and light prospects that can monitor sleep, exercise, stress and Blood Pressure. According to Samsung, the watch combines improved fitness and wellbeing features and users can download the My BP Lab directly to Galaxy Watch Active for monitoring blood pressure to keep track of your health.

Also, read: Vivo's new charger can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in just 13 minutes

Apart from blood pressure monitoring, the watch also allows users to keep a check on their stress levels via breathing exercises. It can track your activity by auto-detecting when you bike, run, row and users can also manually engage in more than 39 activities, set every day goals and monitor progress.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active comes with a 1.1-inch (360 x 360) AMOLED Full Color AOD display that comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It powers on Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15 GHz processor and gets 768MB of RAM with 4GB internal memory. It runs on Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0 that is compatible with Android 5.0 or above that have more than 1.5GB of RAM and iPhone 5 and above that have iOS 9.0 or above.

The watch comes with Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitoring, Ambient Light and features 5ATM + IP68 water resistance with MIL-STD-810G certified for durability. It gets Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, A-GPS/Glonass and houses a 230mAh battery with WPC-based wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active price in India is Rs 19,990 and comes in colour options of Silver, Black, Rose Gold and Sea Green. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active will be available across all retail stores that include Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House starting today, June 25 and will also be available from June 27th on Amazon.in.

Also, read: Motorola One Vision with 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC launched in India