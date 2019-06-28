Image Source : AMAZON 10.or G2 with dual rear camera and 5000mAh battery announced

10.or announces its new smartphone called the 10.or G2. The device is a successor to the 10.or G that was launched back in 2017. The 10.or G2 has been announced for Amazon Prime Day 2019. There is no announcement on the pricing yet and is expected to be announced on Amazon Prime Day 2019.

10.or G2 specifications

The 10.or G2 comes with a 6.18-inch 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 2246×1080 pixels. Powering the phone is the Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509 GPU along with 4GB and 64GB storage along with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded to 256GB using microSD card.

It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Dual SIM+microSD. For camera, it comes with a 16 Megapixel camera with 5 Megapixel sensor with Colour Correlated Temperature dual LED flash that supports 4K UHD recording. On the front is the 12 Megapixel camera with LED flash. It gets a rear fingerprint sensor and houses a 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The 10.or G2 comes in two colour options of Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue. It will be available for purchase during the Amazon Prime day 2019.

