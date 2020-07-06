iPhone 12 to come with improved, high-end rear cameras for better images

Image Source : APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max rear cameras

Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 is likely to feature high-end lens arrays in the rear camera to improve image quality. According to famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's manufacturing partner Largan will reportedly begin shipments of camera lenses for the new iPhones in min-July.

Largan's estimated production window has been delayed by four to six weeks for the second half of 2020, reports MacRumors. Kuo did not mention the reason for the delay in his note but the global health pandemic happens to be the trigger for the delay.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is also likely to delay the launch of new iPhone 12 series by at least two months which may take place in November instead of the usual mid-September time-frame.

Apple's second-quarter production is expected to be 35 million units, down 5 per cent from the first quarter and down 13 per cent from the same period last year. The iPhone maker is expected to launch high-end 6.7 and 6.1-inch iPhones with triple-lens cameras, and lower-end 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhones with dual-lens cameras.

