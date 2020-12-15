Amazon India announces Christmas sale 2020: Deals on smartphones, laptops and more

Amazon Christmas sale begins.

Amazon India has brought yet another festive sale and this time it is Christmas. The e-commerce giant has announced a Christmas sale, which is now live on their website. This time around, the company is offering 40 percent discount on smartphones and 30 per cent on laptops. Here are all the special offers you need to know about:

To begin with, the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is usually available for a price of Rs. 24,999, will now be available for just Rs 22,999. Alongside the discount, the company is also offering an exchange discount offer of up to Rs 10,650. Even the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro buyers can receive a Rs 11,650 discount on exchange of an old phone. However, the phone itself is priced at Rs. 13,999, which is the same as its regular price.

OnePlus 8T, the flagship smartphone, has been listed for a price of Rs 42,999. While there is no discount on the smartphone itself, HDFC Bank Credit Card users can get a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount on regular as well as Credit EMI and Debit EMI transactions.

From the house of OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord has also received an attractive offer for the Christmas sale. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the handset is available for Rs 27,999. But the buyers will be able to get a flat Rs 1,000 discount using HDFC Bank credit card, credit EMI and debit EMI transactions.

There are deals on laptops as well during the Amazon Christmas 2020 sale. HP Pavilion gaming (DK0268TX) is available at a discounted price of Rs 63,990. Dell G3 and 2-in-1 HP Pavilion x360 laptops are priced at Rs. 72,990 and Rs. 74,990, respectively.