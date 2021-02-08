Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Alexa celebrates 3rd anniversary in India.

Amazon India is now celebrating the 3rd anniversary of Alexa in India.Customers in India have adopted the use of voice and made it part of their daily lives asking Alexa to do everything from simple tasks to “shayari”!

On the 3rd year anniversary, Amazon will make Alexa affordable, more accessible for customers looking to welcome the voice service in their homes. Starting 12 midnight on February 15, for 24 hours sellers on Amazon.in will have blockbuster offers on best-selling Echo Devices, attractive smart home bundles and more. Customers can also shop from a curation of smart-home accessories from some of India’s biggest consumer electronic brands.

“Be it the Echo device in the living room, 100+ Alexa built-in devices or your favourite smartphone, it is heart-warming to see users across the length and breadth of the country across age groups find value and adopt Alexa in their daily lives”, said Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India. “For us its always Day 1 as we learn from our customers and continue to add new features, improving Alexa’s understanding on topics that matter to users locally,” he added.

Alexa won the heart of users across generations. Many customers shared that their Echo device at home is enjoyed by all family members, from senior citizens to children. No wonder diverse music such as Shree Hanuman Chalisa, Shaitan Ka Saala, and Baby Shark are amongst the top five most requested songs. Every day was a day to be loved as customers said “Alexa, I love you” close to 19000 times a day, up 1200% from 2019. Alexa users spanned the corners of the country and came in equal numbers from metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore as well as smaller cities like Spiti, Bundi, and Gadchiroli. Customers from over 85% pin codes purchased Echo smart speakers in 2020.

Customers spoke with Alexa throughout the day, from playing music, managing to-do lists, setting alarms, telling kids’ stories, controlling smart lights and appliances, to playing their Kindle and Audible audiobooks to asking for weather, cricket scores, and other real time information. Hundreds of millions of Hindi speaking customers used Alexa. Customers in India like talking to Alexa and are interacting millions of times each week in English, Hindi and Hinglish. They interacted with Alexa 67% more in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Customers are now spending more time at home and remotely managing professional lives as well as adopting to virtual learning for kids. As a trusted companion, Alexa kept pace and many customers discovered the ease of voice requests to stay on track for their fitness goals, start new hobbies and seek entertainment at home. There was a significant increase in Alexa interactions in last year, especially for guided meditation, workout music, games and learning skills, and content such as mythology, devotional music, stories and shayari.

Millions of customers accessed Alexa on a variety of smart devices besides Echo smart speakers. These include headphones, smart speakers, fitness trackers, vacuum cleaners, Smart TVs, laptops and much more. Customers were thrilled as they got the Alexa experience in over 100+ Alexa built-in devices from popular Indian and international brands such as boAt, Hero electronics, Dish, LG, Samsung, Bose, Sony, HP, Fitbit and more

Screen loving generations can now experience Alexa hands-free on their most favourite gadget – their smartphones! Leading brands in India now offer Alexa built-in phones that let you activate Alexa by saying the wake word, even when the phone is locked. Currently there are 6 smartphones including Redmi Note 9 Pro and OnePlus Nord to choose from.

In 2020, Alexa debuted on the Amazon Shopping App (Android only) and responded to over 5.8 Lakh requests every day to search for products, best deals, and music. Customers were also delighted with new Alexa features which made bills payments across categories such as electricity, water, post-paid mobile, cooking gas, broadband, DTH recharges and even book a gas cylinder- faster by just asking Alexa.