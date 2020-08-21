Aarogya Setu contact tracing app receives new update on Android, iOS: Here’s a list of new features

Aarogya Setu app is available on Android, iOS and KaiOS.

In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government took a few steps in order to ensure the safety of the citizens. Among these steps, one was the nationwide lockdown that was implemented to slow down the spread of the COVID-19. Later, the government launched the Aarogya Setu app in India to curb the spread of the virus by notifying the users about their vulnerability towards the virus.

Aarogya Setu is contact tracing app available on both Android and iOS platforms. The app basically takes advantage of location services and Bluetooth to check if you crossed paths with any coronavirus suspected people.

According to the application’s indicator, green means you are safe, whereas red indicates you are COVID positive. Yellow and Orange indicators suggest moderate and high risk, respectively.

Aarogya Setu app has been receiving quite a few updates lately. With each update, the developers either fix known bugs or add new features to the Android and iOS version of the application.

With the latest update, the app has received a new option called ‘See Recent Contacts’ that allows users to know their Bluetooth contacts and allows them to assess their risk level. Aarogya Steu, from its official Twitter handle, posted “This will enable you to assess your risk. Some BT contacts can be for short durations during travel, some can be when you have Masks on without any physical contact. Always important to take necessary precautions and monitor your symptoms.”

While the aforementioned feature just arrived on the app, there are a couple of other features that have been there for quite some time now. Aside from the Android and iOS users, now even JioPhone users can install the Aarogya Setu app as it has been released for the KaiOS.

Also, the source code of the Aarogya Setu app was made available to the public for developers to help in making the app serve its users better. There is also a bug bounty program for the app.

