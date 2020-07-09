Aarogya Setu now lets you remove account, data on Android, iOS: See how

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Aarogya Setu on App Store

Aarogya Setu Coronavirus contact tracing app is both a popular and debatable one. Popular because it has over 10 crore users in the country, and debatable because its privacy policies aren't quite clear. The app has been in the news for its privacy policies and the way it handles users' data. For this, it also made its open-source so that the possible issues can be resolved. To further ensure the privacy of the users, a new feature has been recently added to the app. Read on to know more about it.

How to remove data, account on Aarogya Setu for Android, iOS?

Aarogya Setu now allows you to delete your account from the database, which will automatically remove all their data that has been stored in the app and the government's servers. For this, the COVID-19 tracing app has received a new update that has resulted in the new Settings menu within the app. Here's how you can delete you Aarogya Setu account:

Head to the Aarogya Setu app on your Android or iOS device. Make sure you update the before this

Tap on the hamburger menu present in the top left corner

Select the new Settings option now present

Now, select the 'delete_account_title' option. You can also manage what apps have access to the Aarogya Setu status by selecting the 'Approval for Aarogya Setu Status'

Now enter your registered mobile number and you are good to delete your account and data. One thing worth noting is that the data will be removed 30 days

Furthermore, Aarogya Setu now allows you to scan or generate QR code to get your health status, keep a track of others' health status by adding their accounts to your app and see approvals. You also get the option to share data with the government and the option to call 1075 for help, right from the hamburger menu section.

