Battlegrounds Mobile India Simulation Game Warning: How to get rid of it

Follow us on Image Source : BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA How to remove Battlegrounds Mobile India Simulation Game Warning.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a rebranded version of the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, is currently available in India only for the beta users. While Krafton, the game developer is yet to release the official version for the public, the game has already landed in trouble. There was a report suggesting that Krafton is providing data to China servers, which the company claims to have fixed now.

If you have played BGMI, then you might have noticed that it keep reminding players that this isn’t a real game and is just a “virtual simulation.” The warning is shown every time to you start the game and enter the waiting area.

The game announces, "Battlegrounds Mobile India is not a real-world based game, but a survival simulation game set in a virtual world.”

The game not only displays a warning on the screen, but also plays the similar audio message. Battlegrounds Mobile India also asks players to take frequent breaks in between and not spend long hours playing. The game developer has added reminders in the new version, so the players are advised to play responsibly and do not prioritise the game over other things.

How to remove ‘Simulation Game’ warning in BGMI

Open Battlegrounds Mobile India on your smartphone and head to the settings section. Under the Sections menu, Go to the “Basics” section. Scroll down until you find an option that reads, “Spawn Island Broadcast.” Disable this option to remove the audio warnings from the game.

While this setting will remove the in-game ‘Simulation Game’ voice message, you will continue to get the warning messages. But, at least this setting will remove the annoying announcement that you hear at the start of every game.

After disabling the feature, you will not hear the warning voice and when you start a game, you can simply tap on the “ok” button to move ahead.