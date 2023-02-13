Monday, February 13, 2023
     
Valentine’s Day discounts: Nothing Phone 1 and Ear (stick)

The Nothing Phone 1 which debuted in India back in July 2022, with a price tag of Rs 33,999 is now selling at Rs 26,999 while the Valentine's Day discount of Rs 1,500 brings the price of the Ear Stick down to Rs 6,999.

Nothing Phone 1
Nothing, a London-based technology company is offering discounts on its Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Ear Stick as part of its Valentine's Day celebration. 

The Nothing Phone 1 debuted in India back in July 2022, with a price tag of Rs 33,999. Currently, the handset is available for sale on Flipkart at Rs 26,999. The e-commerce platform is also offering an additional discount of 10% off on American Express credit cards on EMI transactions. 

On the other hand, the Nothing Ear Stick is available for sale at Rs 6,999 down from Rs 9,999. American Express Credit Card users can avail of a discount of 10 per cent on their transactions. 

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone 1 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, a transparent rear panel with LED notifications, two rear cameras, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone comes in two finishes and three storage variants, with prices ranging from Rs 26,999 to Rs 35,999.

The Nothing Ear Stick is a TWS earphone that features an outer-ear fit and a cylindrical transparent case. Unlike the discontinued Nothing Ear 1, the Ear Stick does not have active noise cancellation. However, it does have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The Valentine's Day discount of Rs 1,500 brings the price of the Ear Stick down to Rs 6,999.

FAQ

What is the Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Ear Stick?

The Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Ear Stick are products from the company Nothing. Information about the specific features and specifications of these products is not available, as the company is called Nothing and their products are named similarly.
 
What are the Valentine's Day discounts available for the Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Ear Stick?

There is a Valentine's Day discount available for the Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Ear Stick. The discount is up to Rs. 2,000 on the Nothing Phone 1 and up to Rs. 1,500 on the Nothing Ear Stick. These discounts are available on Flipkart and Myntra until February 15th.

 

