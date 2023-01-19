Get ready for the 5G revolution: Moto G53 and G73 are coming soon!

Follow us on Image Source : MOTO.IN The Moto G53 5G, also known by its code name Penang 5G, has a dimension of 162.7 x 74.66 x 8.19mm and comes with a 6.5-inch LCD.

The global version of Motorola's Moto G53 5G is set to be released soon, following its launch in China. The device is expected to be different compared to its Chinese counterpart in the global market. Additionally, there have been leaks about the upcoming successor of the Moto G53 5G, the Moto G73 5G.

Moto G73 5G: Specifications

The Moto G53 5G, also known by its code name Penang 5G, has a dimension of 162.7 x 74.66 x 8.19mm and comes with a 6.5-inch LCD. The front of the device features a punch-hole selfie camera with an 8MP resolution and an aperture of f/1.8. The device is lightweight, weighing around 183g. The display has an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz, making it perfect for gaming and other graphics-intensive tasks without lag or overheating.

The smartphone is equipped with stereo sound for better surround sound quality. It has a gaming mode for long-term performance. The dual camera setup at the top right corner features a 50MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture that comes with Quad Pixel technology and PDAF. Additionally, a 2MP macro camera with an aperture of f/2.4 allows you to capture memories in a realistic view.



The Moto G53 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset and runs on Android 13. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. The device also features a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging.

Moto G73 5G: Specifications

On the other hand, the Moto G73 5G (Devon 5G) is expected to have similar specs but with a bigger battery and better camera setup. The launch date and price are not yet confirmed, but the device is expected to enter the Indian market soon. It has also been spotted on websites such as BIS, FCC, and TDRA certificates. As we await the official launch, stay tuned for more updates on these devices.



FAQ

Q: What is the release date for the global version of Moto G53 5G?

A: The release date for Moto G53 5 G's global version has yet to be confirmed.



Q: Does the Moto G53 5G support 5G network technology?

A: The Moto G53 5G supports the latest 5G network technology. It has been designed to provide a smooth and seamless experience with 5G networks.

