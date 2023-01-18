Wednesday, January 18, 2023
     
WhatsApp brings voice status updates on Android beta: Know how it works

The new WhatsApp feature will let the beta testers share voice notes as status updates. This could be done by accessing the new feature within the text status section.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 18, 2023 18:24 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatApp

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature called 'voice status updates' which is available for the Android beta for testing. The new feature will enable users to share voice notes through status updates.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Set to Launch on February 1st

With the new feature, the beta testers will be able to share voice notes as status updates. This could be done by accessing the new feature within the text status section, WABetaInfo reports.

ALSO READ: Amazon India announces new offers on 5G smartphones

The platform will also provide users with more control over voice recordings- by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it.

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds and users must update their version of WhatsApp to listen to voice notes shared via status.

Voice notes which will be shared as status updates will be end-to-end encrypted, to make sure that only the people users choose within their privacy settings can listen to them.

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status will disappear after 24 hours.

Moreover, users can even delete voice notes for everyone after posting them as status updates.

The new feature will roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Inputs from IANS

