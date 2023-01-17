Amazon India announces new offers on 5G smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon

Amazon has brought in a couple of new offers during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023. The aggregator is offering several deals from the 5G smartphone store for those who are looking forward to upgrading their handsets to 5G. The devices are available at as low as Rs 9,499. Customers can avail of up to 40% off on handsets and other smart accessories from top brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, Lava, Apple, realme, Tecno, and more.

Here are some of the popular smartphone products which are available on Amazon India with deals and offers from sellers during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023. To check out all the offers, click here.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a 5G enabled, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, 6.59 Inches display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 64MP main camera, 5000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. It also comes with exciting camera features like AI scene enhancement, Dual-View Video, HDR, Night Portrait, Panorama Mode, Retouch Filters and many more. Available at Rs 17,999, including bank offers.

Apple iPhone 13 –The new superpower is here and comes with a super bright display in a durable design. It comes with a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display, an A15 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU, IP68 water-resistant, Dual 12MP camera system. Available for Rs 59,499 including bank offers.

OnePlus 10R 5G – The OnePlus 10R 5G stays in charge with 150W Supervooc and comes with extreme performance which is flagship fast and smooth. One can discover the triple camera system and capture the world with 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro camera. Available for Rs 29,999 including bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G - Galaxy M33 5G comes with a 6.6-inch LCD Display, a 5nm octa-core processor with 12 band support for a True 5G experience, up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus, 6000mah battery. The phone comes with a power-cool technology to keep the device cool and stays up for it all. Available for Rs 13,499 including bank offers.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G – 5G all-rounder Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with 7band 5G and a perfect fusion of premium design and an easy hand feel with flat edge curves, gorilla glass protection, Media Tek dimensity 700, 50MP camera, 5000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging. Available for Rs 11,999 including bank offers.

iQOO Neo 6 5G – It has Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform which is a 7nm process technology, It is equipped with A77 architecture and adopts a large core clocked at 3.2GHz, a middle core at 2.42GHz, and a small core at 1.8GHz. It comes with 80W Flash Charge Technology with 4700mAh Battery. Available for Rs 24,999 including bank offers.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G –iQOO Z6 Lite 5G has the world’s first snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor, 120Hz screen refresh rate, stylish and slim design, and 50MP eye autofocus camera. The phone comes with 4 component cooling system that helps to prolong the gaming and movie sessions without worrying about heating issues. Available for Rs 10,999 including bank offers.

Redmi Note 12 5G – The 5G Super note Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 5G Processor, 48MP AI Triple camera, and 33W Fast charge. The phone is India-ready 5G with super download speed, ultra-low latency, higher bandwidth, and stable connectivity. Available for Rs 16,499 including bank offers.

OnePlus 10T 5G – The onePlus 10T 5G evolves beyond speed and comes with a 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display with Corning Gorilla Glass, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor, 4800 mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC, 50MP Main Camera, 16MP Front Camera. It also comes with a HyperBoost gaming engine which makes the experience the most extreme and compelling ever on any OnePlus device. Available at Rs 44,999 including bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G – It has got the Pro-grade Camera that lets y006Fu make your nights epic with Nightography. It has a stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display which is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping the view clear in bright daylight. Its sleek design in a range of colours lets you express yourself how you like. Available for Rs 51,749 including bank offers.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G - Experience the most powerful performance in the segment, with Dimensity 920 5G processor with realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. It comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Display, 90Hz refresh rate, 33W Dart Charge and 5000 mAh Battery, and 48MP AI Triple Camera. Available for Rs 17,999 including bank offers.

Redmi K50i 5G – Redmi K50i 5G has the dimensity of 8100 SoC built on TSMC’s advanced 5nm process technology that has 25% better CPU power efficiency. The device can maintain sustained peak performance owing to better heat dissipation via a large vapour chamber cooling system with 7 layers of graphite. The device comes with a unique 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and a clean & sharp flat frame design making the device aesthetic and comfortable to hold even for a longer duration. You can get this for INR 20,999 including bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G - Samsung Galaxy M13 5G comes with up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus & 64GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB. The superfast 5G with 11 5G Bands enables the consumer to be future-ready. One can flaunt flawless clicks with a 50 MP dual camera and 5MP front camera. The phone is packed with HD+ resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels & 269 PPI with 16M colour. Available for Rs 10,799 including bank offers.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G – Tecno Phantom X2 5G is beyond the extraordinary and comes with World's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor, 5G Bands, 6.8" FHD+ Dual Curved AMOLED display, 64 MP Ultra clear night camera. The phone has the segment's best overall One Million Antutu score for beauty performance. Available for Rs 38,749 including bank offers.

Lava Blaze 5G – Make multitasking a breeze with the most affordable 5G smartphone Lava Blaze 5G captures epic moments with a 50MP AI Triple camera. It comes with Android 12, MediaTek Dimensity 700 performance, 16.55cm (6.5") HD+ Display 5000 mAh battery. The 5 G-enabled smartphone is available for Rs 9,449 including bank offers.

