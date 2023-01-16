Monday, January 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung launches Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in India: All you need to know

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in India: All you need to know

Samsung launches two new devices under the Galaxy A-series named- Galaxy A14 which is priced at Rs 16,499 onwards and the Galaxy A23 will be priced at Rs 22,999 onwards. Both the devices will go live on sale from 20 Jan, 2023.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: January 16, 2023 17:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung has added two new smartphones under the Galaxy A-series named -- Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G for Indian consumers. The Galaxy A14 will be available in three versions- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 16,499, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 18,999, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 20,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy A23 comes in two variants- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 22,999, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999. 

ALSO READ: OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Price, availability and more

Both the A series handset will be available across all the exclusive and partner stores of Samsung, its official website and via other online partners from 20 January onwards.

ALSO READ: Tweetbot faces an outage again: Know what happened

"These devices showcase our premium design philosophy and come with industry-leading features like 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and 5000mAh battery. Starting at a net effective price of just INR 14999, these devices will be instrumental in driving our mission of making 5G accessible to everyone," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, at Samsung India, said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Google response to the CCI ruling: Smartphones to be more expensive, user security at risk

About Galaxy A14 5G

India Tv - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Related Stories
CES 2023: Samsung to showcase innovative projects in January

CES 2023: Samsung to showcase innovative projects in January

Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch in January: Know more

Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch in January: Know more

Global foldable smartphone shipments to reach 22.7 million units in 2023

Global foldable smartphone shipments to reach 22.7 million units in 2023

CES 2023: Samsung to unveil new refrigerator with larger screen

CES 2023: Samsung to unveil new refrigerator with larger screen

Why is Samsung working on improving the camera sensors?

Why is Samsung working on improving the camera sensors?

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

Why Samsung hired an ex-Mercedes designer to lead its MX design team?

Why Samsung hired an ex-Mercedes designer to lead its MX design team?

CES 2023: Will Samsung showcase a foldable plus slidable display?

CES 2023: Will Samsung showcase a foldable plus slidable display?

Samsung planning to release a human assistant robot in 2023: Report

Samsung planning to release a human assistant robot in 2023: Report

Samsung confirms the launch of Galaxy S23 series: Know the launch date, features and more

Samsung confirms the launch of Galaxy S23 series: Know the launch date, features and more

Apple working on MicroLED display: Report

Apple working on MicroLED display: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to come with 150x zoom camera

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to come with 150x zoom camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Everything We Know So Far

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Everything We Know So Far

The Galaxy A14 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery and is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor. The smartphone comes with a 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens for high-quality shots and a 13MP front shooter.

About Galaxy A23 5G

India Tv - Samsung

Image Source : SAMSUNGSamsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A23 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, ensuring an immersive content viewing experience and offering a 120Hz refresh rate that enables smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. The handset comes with a 5000mAh battery, which can last up to two days of power. The smartphone supports 25W fast charging and comes equipped with an adaptive power-saving mode that automatically adapts to your usage and switches power-saving mode.  The smartphone comes with a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth and macro lenses to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos.

The Galaxy A14 will be available in three colour variants- Light Green, Black, and Dark Red. And the Galaxy A23 is also available in Light Blue, Orange and Silver colour options

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News