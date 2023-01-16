Samsung launches Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in India: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung has added two new smartphones under the Galaxy A-series named -- Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G for Indian consumers. The Galaxy A14 will be available in three versions- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 16,499, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 18,999, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 20,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy A23 comes in two variants- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 22,999, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999.

Both the A series handset will be available across all the exclusive and partner stores of Samsung, its official website and via other online partners from 20 January onwards.

"These devices showcase our premium design philosophy and come with industry-leading features like 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and 5000mAh battery. Starting at a net effective price of just INR 14999, these devices will be instrumental in driving our mission of making 5G accessible to everyone," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, at Samsung India, said in a statement.

About Galaxy A14 5G

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The Galaxy A14 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery and is powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor. The smartphone comes with a 50MP triple-lens rear camera set-up with depth and macro lens for high-quality shots and a 13MP front shooter.

About Galaxy A23 5G

Image Source : SAMSUNGSamsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A23 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, ensuring an immersive content viewing experience and offering a 120Hz refresh rate that enables smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. The handset comes with a 5000mAh battery, which can last up to two days of power. The smartphone supports 25W fast charging and comes equipped with an adaptive power-saving mode that automatically adapts to your usage and switches power-saving mode. The smartphone comes with a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth and macro lenses to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos.

The Galaxy A14 will be available in three colour variants- Light Green, Black, and Dark Red. And the Galaxy A23 is also available in Light Blue, Orange and Silver colour options

