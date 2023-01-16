Monday, January 16, 2023
     
OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Price, availability and more

OPPO A78 5G smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor. The handset runs on ColorOS 13 — based on Android 13 OS. The smartphone will go on sale from 18 January onwards- from online and offline partners.

OPPO, a global smart device brand has launched its latest A78 5G smartphone which has been priced at Rs 18,999. The new handset will be available with 8GB RAM, and a 128GB storage capacity, and will officially go on sale from 18 January onwards from retail outlets, OPPO E-Store, and its e-commerce partner- Amazon India. 

Specification of OPPO A78 5G

The new smartphone from OPPO comes with a 6.56-inch colour-rich display, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor, and runs on ColorOS 13 — based on Android 13 OS. 

The handset comes with 8GB RAM with an additional 8GB through OPPO's RAM expansion technology. It comes with 128GB storage that is enhanced by a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of memory. 

On the camera front, the A78 5G smartphone comes with dual rear cameras- a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth shooter. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP front shooter.

On the battery front, the device comes with 33W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging technology for its 5,000mAh battery. The SUPERVOOC fast charging claims to charge the device fully in around 60 minutes. The company has further claimed that the device is capable to deliver up to 23 hours of everyday use.

The new smartphone is available in two colour variants- Glowing Blue and Glowing Black. 

Consumer offers: Customers can avail of up to 10% Cashback and six months NCEMI from ICICI, SBI, BOB, IDFC, ONECARD, and AU FINANCE banks. 

 

 
 

Latest News