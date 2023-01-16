WhatsApp to bring 'Block' shortcut: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly working on a new 'Block' shortcut feature which will enable the user to provide a block shortcut right within the notification bar.

The platform is planning to bring this new block shortcut within notifications but not always -- the block shortcut will be visible only when users receive a message from unknown and untrusted contacts, reports WABetaInfo.

This limitation is needed as users might tap on the block action accidentally while replying to their saved contacts' notifications.

The new shortcut will be released in the upcoming update of the application, but no timeline has been specified by the time of writing.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new shortcut right within the chat option in the chat list to block a contact quickly.

This feature is likely to save time without opening the conversation, and blocking unwanted contacts will be easier and faster than before.

