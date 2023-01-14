Saturday, January 14, 2023
     
Google introduces phoneless navigation support in Maps on Wear OS

January 14, 2023 15:49 IST
Google has reportedly rolled out new phoneless navigation support in Maps (running on the Wear OS smartwatches). Wear OS has been powered by smartwatches which no longer require a paired phone for turn-by-turn navigation when using Google Maps, as long as the watches have built-in LTE connectivity or are connected to a Wi-Fi network, reports SamMobile. ALSO READ: Why is Vodafone laying off hundreds of people globally? Know the reason

To use this feature, users must:

  • First open Google Maps on their LTE-enabled Wear OS smartwatches
  • Then navigate to Settings
  • Then select Launch Mode

Launch Mode is a new menu that has been added to the Google Maps Wear OS app, placed between the Auto-launch and Terms of Service menus, according to the report. ALSO READ: NoiseFit Twist smartwatch with a round dial launched at Rs 1,999: Price, features and more

Moreover, users will see two options under the header Navigation will be launched in the Launch Mode menu, and they must select the Watch only option to begin navigation from the app on the watch.

ALSO READ: Amazon offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Know more

These options will be available on both Bluetooth or Wi-Fi devices and LTE-only devices. Users will not need to update the app or their watch because this is a server-side rollout, said the report.

It also means that users may not get the feature right away and may have to wait a few days for it to appear on their smartwatch.

Meanwhile, Google announced that it is bringing new features to smartphones that have not got operating system (OS) updates in years.

The company is releasing a tool called the 'Extension Software Developer Kit' (Extensive SDK), which will allow developers to use features such as Android 13's new photo picker in applications running on some Android 11 and 12 versions.

Latest News