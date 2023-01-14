Saturday, January 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Why is Vodafone laying-off hundreds of people globally? Know the reason

Why is Vodafone laying-off hundreds of people globally? Know the reason

Vodafone has employed around 104,000 people across the world out of which around 9,400 people are based in the United Kingdom. In November 2022, the company said that it will be cutting around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) of costs by 2026.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 14, 2023 14:02 IST
Vodafone
Image Source : INDIA TV Vodafone

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a telecommunication player has been reportedly planning to slash hundreds of jobs, mostly at its London-based headquarters, to cut costs in the global economic slowdown.

The Financial Times reported that this will be the company's "biggest round of job cuts in five years". ALSO READ: Airtel 5G Plus reaches Jammu and Kashmir: Know more

 

Vodafone has employed around 104,000 people across the world out of which around 9,400 people are based in the United Kingdom.

 

India Tv - Vodafone

Image Source : VODAFONEVodafone logo

ALSO READ: Reliance 5G services started in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

 

In November (2022) last year, the company said it will cut 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) of costs by 2026.

ALSO READ: VingaJoy CHOTA BHEEM VB-SX10 Powerbank: Quick Review

Related Stories
T20 World Cup: These plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi will let you enjoy free Disney+ Hotstar

T20 World Cup: These plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi will let you enjoy free Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel surpasses 1 million customers on it 5G network within 30 days

Airtel surpasses 1 million customers on it 5G network within 30 days

Jio True 5G: Gujarat becomes the 1st state with 5G service across all the districts

Jio True 5G: Gujarat becomes the 1st state with 5G service across all the districts

Vodafone Idea brings new roaming plans for football fans: Know all the benefits

Vodafone Idea brings new roaming plans for football fans: Know all the benefits

Jio prepaid plan: Rs 719 vs Rs 749- Which offers the better value?

Jio prepaid plan: Rs 719 vs Rs 749- Which offers the better value?

JioGamesCloud Gaming beta launched in India: How to play games for free and sign-up

JioGamesCloud Gaming beta launched in India: How to play games for free and sign-up

Vodafone Idea Plans which comes with Amazon Prime subscription: Rs 501, Rs 701 and more

Vodafone Idea Plans which comes with Amazon Prime subscription: Rs 501, Rs 701 and more

Airtel 'World Pass': How can a single pass enable users to travel across 180+ countries, easily?

Airtel 'World Pass': How can a single pass enable users to travel across 180+ countries, easily?

Vi brings ‘Truly Unlimited Data & Voice Experience’ for international travellers

Vi brings ‘Truly Unlimited Data & Voice Experience’ for international travellers

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Shimla

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Shimla

Airtel acquires Lemnisk's stake to build largest customer data platform

Airtel acquires Lemnisk's stake to build largest customer data platform

Reliance Jio Rs 749 plan with 90 days validity launched: Here are the details

Reliance Jio Rs 749 plan with 90 days validity launched: Here are the details

Airtel 5G is now available in 18+ cities: Plans, offers and more

Airtel 5G is now available in 18+ cities: Plans, offers and more

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Jammu and Kashmir: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Jammu and Kashmir: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Indore: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Indore: Know more

Reliance Jio and Motorola India partnered to offer 'True 5G' experience: Know more

Reliance Jio and Motorola India partnered to offer 'True 5G' experience: Know more

Reliance 5G services started in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

Reliance 5G services started in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

Airtel, Tech Mahindra partners to deploy a captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

Airtel, Tech Mahindra partners to deploy a captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

Its CEO Nick Read stepped down in 2022 end, was replaced by chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle for an interim period.

Read stepped down as Group Chief Executive and as a Director of Vodafone on December 31, following which he will be available as an adviser to the Board until March 31, 2023.

He had said that cost savings measures would "be achieved through streamlining and simplification of the group".

In a statement, Vodafone said it was reviewing its operating model, focusing on streamlining and simplifying the group.

"We will say more about the changes when we announce our third-quarter results on February 1," said the company.

Earlier this week, the company agreed to sell its business in Hungary to a local IT company called 4iG and the Hungarian state for $1.82 billion.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News