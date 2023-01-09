Reliance 5G services started in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

Follow us on Image Source : RELIANCE JIO Jio

Reliance Jio consumers have started getting the 5G service in three cities of Rajasthan- Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister inaugurated this service on January 7, 2023 (Saturday). Reliance started the 5G service recently from Nathdwara in Rajsamand. At the same time, the telecom company further announced for the start of the services in the major cities of Rajasthan from 2023 onwards. The launch ceremony was held at the Bhamashah techno hub (State Data Center).

In the month of November 2022, Jio expanded its 5G network in Gujarat, making it the 1st state with 5G service across all the districts.

Also, recently Reliance Jio announced its partnership with Motorola India to help customers enable the 'True 5G' across Motorola's extensive 5G smartphone portfolio in India. Motorola has rolled out new software update which will enable users to use Jio's True 5G across its extensive 5G portfolio.

