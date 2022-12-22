Reliance Jio Rs 749 plan with 90 days validity launched: Here are the details

Follow us on Image Source : RELIANCE JIO Jio Plan

Reliance Jio has come up with a new plan worth Rs 749 which is valid for 90 days. The new prepaid plan from the telecom giant is a great option for those users who are looking for quarterly plans to save the user from every month’s hustle.

The new plan will enable Jio users to have unlimited calling and data benefits. Also, the user will get three months of validity in this plan. below are the detailed offering related to the new Jio plan.

Details of the new plan:

The new Jio plan is priced at Rs 749

The plan is valid for 90 days

It offers a total of 180GB of data and comes with a 2GB data limit per day. Once the daily limit of data gets exhausted, the internet speed will reduce the speed by up to 64 Kbps

The user will get unlimited calling for three months

The user will get 100 SMS per day

Users will get free access to Jio apps which will include JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

Jio True 5G

For those who are living under the Jio true 5G eligible areas, the telecom leader will offer unlimited 5G data, as a part of its 5G welcome offer.

Users who are using the 5G-enabled smartphone will receive a Jio 5G invite which could be used for faster connectivity and enable the user to binge-watch and browse other social media platforms.

Other Jio Plan- Rs 719

On the other hand, not only, but Jio also has another plan under the same price mark of 700 which comes with a daily data limit of 2G.

This prepaid plan will be valid for 84 days plan and will come with 168GB of total data.

Supporting the unlimited calling, which is similar to the new Rs 749 plan, the Rs 719 plan will also offer 100 SMS per day for up to 84 days. It will further support the Jio app's benefits and it stands under the Jio Welcome plan.

Supporting the 5G devices, the eligible users could avail of fifth-generation connectivity with unlimited Jio 5G.

