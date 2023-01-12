NoiseFit Twist smartwatch with a round dial launched at Rs 1,999: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : NOISE Noise launches NoiseFit Twist

Noise, a connected lifestyle brand in India has recently launched a new smartwatch- NoiseFit Twist with a round dial that enables calling. The new smartwatch has been priced at Rs 1,999 and is available for purchase on gonoise.com and Amazon India. ALSO READ: Best smartwatches of the year 2022

Image Source : NOISENoiseFit Twist

The company has claimed that the NoiseFit Twist watch has been designed for the new hustlers and to match their lifestyle needs. It comes equipped with Tru Sync technology which equips a single chip BT calling, ensuring seamless pairing along with an advanced calling experience. ALSO READ: Is Huawei working on a smartwatch with in-built wireless earbuds?

Image Source : NOISENoiseFit Twist

The latest trendsetter from Noise sports a stylish 1.38-inch TFT round display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels and a pixel density of 246 PPI, for an immersive viewing experience. The display comes equipped with 550 nits of brightness for strain-free use, adding to its overall contemporary appeal. Additionally, users can now enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by in-built speakers and microphones. It also allows calling from the dial-pad and access to recent calls log, making it ideal for new-age hustlers who are always on the go. ALSO READ: Mivi Model E Review: Premium looking smartwatch with decent performance

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “Our endeavor with each launch is to enable consumers with feature-rich and innovative products that also caters to their evolving needs. The NoiseFit Twist does exactly that with its ergonomic design featuring a unique round dial, advanced calling experience and strain-free display, making it an ideal lifestyle companion and a perfect choice for new-age hustlers.”

NoiseFit Twist comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. It has the inbuilt Noise Health Suite, which equips the device to track all vitals like SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, and activity levels. It also comes with female cycle tracking along with 100 sports modes and 100+ watch faces for overall health monitoring and customized style. The smartwatch gives access to recent call logs and can also store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely interactive and hassle-free.

The round-dial call-enabled smartwatch is available in five colour variants: Black, Wine, Silver, Midnight Blue, Gold and Pink.

Latest Technology News