Amazon offering discount of Rs 6,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Know more

Amazon has some fantastic deals on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G the powerful smartphone is being sold at a discounted price. Some buyers can get the device at a Rs 6000 discount right away. Buyers can also receive a Rs 1000 discount coupon. There is also an exchange offer available to sweeten the deal. On March 23, 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was released in India.

The original price of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was Rs 66,900 for the 8GB variant and Rs 71,900 for the 12GB variant. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 61,999 for the 8GB variant and Rs 66,999 for the 12GB variant. If you have an ICICI Bank account, you can get a Rs 6000 discount on the device. The smartphone's price will be reduced to Rs 59,999. Additionally, buyers can get a Rs 1000 flat discount on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, as well as up to Rs 15,000 in cashback.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is a high-performance smartphone with the following specifications:

6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

256GB Rear Cameras: Quad-camera setup with a 48MP main lens, 8MP telephoto lens, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP color filter lens.

4500mAh with Warp Charge 65T fast charging and 30W wireless charging support Connectivity: 5G capabilities, Dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 Other features: IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, In-display fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, and stereo speakers. The device also offers other features such as Warp Charge 65T fast charging, 30W wireless charging support, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, an In-display fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, and stereo speakers.

FAQs:

Q: How long is the instant discount on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G available?

A: The instant discount is available for a limited time only.

Q: Where can I purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with an instant discount?

A: The deal is available exclusively on Amazon and can be purchased using any of the available payment options.

