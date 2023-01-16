Google response to the CCI ruling: Smartphones to be more expensive, user security at risk

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Smartphone

Google has issued a warning to consumers that smartphones may become more expensive and users' security may be at risk following a recent ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The ruling, which was announced on January 8th, requires Google to change the way it operates its Android operating system in India.

ALSO READ: VingaJoy CHOTA BHEEM VB-SX10 Powerbank: Quick Review

The CCI ruled that Google had abused its dominant position in the market by requiring smartphone manufacturers to pre-install certain Google apps, such as Google Search and the Google Play Store, on their devices in order to access other apps and services. The commission ordered Google to change its licensing practices within the next 60 days.

ALSO READ: OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Price, availability and more

Google, however, has warned that the ruling may have unintended consequences for consumers. The company argues that the ruling could lead to increased costs for consumers, as smartphone manufacturers may have to pay more for access to Google's apps and services. Additionally, Google has warned that the ruling could also lead to a decline in the security of smartphones, as manufacturers may be less inclined to provide regular security updates if they have to pay more to access Google's apps and services.

ALSO READ: Tweetbot faces an outage again: Know what happened

In a statement, Google said: "The CCI's ruling is a setback for the entire Android ecosystem in India, which has been built and nurtured by Google over the last decade. The ruling could lead to increased costs for consumers, reduced choice and competition, and less innovation. This is not in the best interests of Indian consumers or the growth of the Indian digital economy."

Google has also argued that the ruling could lead to a decline in the quality of apps and services available to Indian consumers, as smaller app developers may not be able to afford to pay for access to Google's apps and services. This could mean that Indian consumers may have less access to the latest and most popular apps and services.

The CCI has said that it will closely monitor the situation and take any necessary action to ensure that Google complies with its ruling. However, Google has said that it plans to appeal the ruling, arguing that it will harm consumers and the overall Android ecosystem in India.

FAQs

Q1: Will smartphones become more expensive as a result of the CCI ruling?

Google has warned that the CCI ruling may lead to increased costs for consumers, as smartphone manufacturers may have to pay more for access to Google's apps and services. This could result in smartphone manufacturers passing on the costs to consumers, resulting in higher prices for smartphones.

Q2: Will the CCI ruling affect the security of smartphones?

Google has warned that the ruling could also lead to a decline in the security of smartphones, as manufacturers may be less inclined to provide regular security updates if they have to pay more to access Google's apps and services. This could put users' security at risk if manufacturers decide to cut back on security updates.

Latest Technology News